Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 977,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383,726 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 3.63% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $46,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FINX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 38.0% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the first quarter valued at $893,000.

Shares of FINX stock opened at $51.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.86. Global X FinTech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.58 and a fifty-two week high of $52.87.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X FinTech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X FinTech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.