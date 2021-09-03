Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOC) Trading 0.2% Higher

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOC) traded up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.85 and last traded at $18.85. 57,343 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 307,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.82.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.46.

