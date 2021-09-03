Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Position Boosted by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,579,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 826,272 shares during the period. Global X US Preferred ETF accounts for 4.9% of Rational Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $41,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFFD. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 127,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $14,388,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $486,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC grew its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 2,629.3% during the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 307,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after purchasing an additional 296,248 shares in the last quarter.

PFFD traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.22. 409,094 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.72. Global X US Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77.

