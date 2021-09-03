GoChain (GO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.09 Million

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One GoChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0392 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GoChain has a total market cap of $42.92 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GoChain has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004620 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About GoChain

GoChain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,145,802,815 coins and its circulating supply is 1,095,927,830 coins. GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoChain is gochain.io . The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GoChain is medium.com/gochain

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

GoChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

