Gold Poker (GPKR) Price Reaches $0.0040

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded up 26% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Gold Poker coin can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Gold Poker has a market cap of $20,935.81 and approximately $6.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded up 61.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00067231 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.79 or 0.00142329 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.77 or 0.00168421 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,878.21 or 0.07797451 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,828.97 or 1.00185229 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $402.24 or 0.00808729 BTC.

Gold Poker Coin Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Gold Poker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

