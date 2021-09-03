Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $254.55 Million

Brokerages predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) will announce sales of $254.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $247.97 million to $261.69 million. Golden Entertainment reported sales of $205.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $997.39 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Golden Entertainment.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $292.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.67 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 39.37%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GDEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

In other news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 18,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $992,274.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 260,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,806,547.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 15,000 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $790,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,580 shares of company stock worth $2,863,363. 41.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDEN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Golden Entertainment during the second quarter worth $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 10,379.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment stock opened at $46.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 2.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.76. Golden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $54.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

