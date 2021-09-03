GoldFund (GFUN) Market Capitalization Achieves $155,839.56

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last seven days, GoldFund has traded 84.6% higher against the dollar. One GoldFund coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GoldFund has a total market capitalization of $155,839.56 and $10.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005821 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006635 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000031 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000130 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 209.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002423 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 58.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund Coin Profile

GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

Buying and Selling GoldFund

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

