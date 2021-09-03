Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CFO Mark S. Colby Sells 10,000 Shares

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CFO Mark S. Colby sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,498,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mark S. Colby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Mark S. Colby sold 9,800 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $1,279,194.00.

GSHD stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $149.56. 56,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,166. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 415.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.53. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a twelve month low of $76.75 and a twelve month high of $174.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.69 and a 200-day moving average of $117.36.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $38.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.22 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at $139,000. 50.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GSHD shares. TheStreet raised Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

