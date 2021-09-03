Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Trading Down 3.1%

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)’s share price traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.99 and last traded at $9.99. 4,252 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 571,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

Several research firms recently commented on GOSS. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 13.91, a current ratio of 13.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Gossamer Bio by 26.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 10,145 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 57,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 1,372.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 607,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 566,354 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 13,322 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 102,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.