Graviocoin Trading Up 17.7% This Week (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $2.73 million and approximately $393.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Graviocoin has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0379 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $213.97 or 0.00425482 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005944 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 197% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000540 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

