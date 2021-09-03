Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Shares Sold by FJ Capital Management LLC

FJ Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,537,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. Great Western Bancorp accounts for approximately 4.2% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. FJ Capital Management LLC owned 2.79% of Great Western Bancorp worth $50,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GWB. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1,240.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.29. The stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,976. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $35.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.31. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $116.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.46 million. Equities analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Great Western Bancorp Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

