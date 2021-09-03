Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,068 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Green Brick Partners worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 185.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 138.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on GRBK shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Green Brick Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Brick Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

In related news, Director Kathleen Olsen purchased 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $247,059.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $25.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $28.03. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.31.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 21.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.