Grin Price Hits $0.37 on Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $30.46 million and approximately $2.92 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000725 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,746.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,969.50 or 0.07822209 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.68 or 0.00403341 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $708.17 or 0.01395499 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.15 or 0.00142186 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $309.15 or 0.00609197 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $259.41 or 0.00511194 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.96 or 0.00348718 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005805 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 82,753,740 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

