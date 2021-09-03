Grumpy.finance (GRUMPY) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Grumpy.finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. One Grumpy.finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grumpy.finance has a market capitalization of $743,821.77 and $267.00 worth of Grumpy.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Grumpy.finance has traded up 35.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00061357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002911 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014085 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.47 or 0.00129082 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $401.58 or 0.00791722 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00046860 BTC.

About Grumpy.finance

Grumpy.finance (CRYPTO:GRUMPY) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2021. Grumpy.finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,903,923,604,469 coins. Grumpy.finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Grumpy.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grumpy.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grumpy.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

