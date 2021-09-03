Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,171 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.05% of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 8.0% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 21.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TV stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.94. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.43. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $15.06.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.17. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark started coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

