Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Announces Dividend Increase – $3.87 Per Share

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) announced a dividend on Friday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 3.8697 per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Guangdong Investment’s previous dividend of $3.79.

Guangdong Investment stock opened at $74.48 on Friday. Guangdong Investment has a 52 week low of $66.81 and a 52 week high of $93.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.11.

About Guangdong Investment

Guangdong Investment Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store, operation and management, energy project operation, road and bridge operation, and hotel businesses. Its Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, and water pipeline installation services, as well as constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

