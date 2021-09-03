Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Announces Dividend Increase – $3.87 Per Share

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) announced a dividend on Friday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 3.8697 per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Guangdong Investment’s previous dividend of $3.79.
Guangdong Investment stock opened at $74.48 on Friday. Guangdong Investment has a 52 week low of $66.81 and a 52 week high of $93.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.11.
About Guangdong Investment
