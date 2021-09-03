Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $165.45.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GH shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:GH opened at $131.31 on Friday. Guardant Health has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.87 and its 200 day moving average is $131.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a current ratio of 19.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.83 and a beta of 0.50.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. Equities analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total transaction of $613,148.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,560.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,372,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,719 shares in the company, valued at $743,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,427 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,824 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 7.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter valued at $423,000. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 61,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after purchasing an additional 23,513 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 127,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,888,000 after purchasing an additional 26,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

