Guess? (NYSE:GES) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Guess? (NYSE:GES) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.500-$3.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$2.80 billion.

Shares of NYSE:GES opened at $24.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day moving average is $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.77. Guess? has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $31.12.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.60 million. Guess? had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 34.59%. Guess?’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guess? will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Guess?’s payout ratio is -642.86%.

Guess? declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GES shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guess? from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guess? stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,879 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.07% of Guess? worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

