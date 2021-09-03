Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Guidewire Software updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $118.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -370.11 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $91.76 and a 1-year high of $134.21.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.57.

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 837 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $93,944.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,531.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $353,107.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,107.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,133 shares of company stock valued at $915,349. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

