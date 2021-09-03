Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) traded down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.96 and last traded at $9.96. 2,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 267% from the average session volume of 545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Halfords Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Halfords Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.4626 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.79%.

Halfords Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HLFDY)

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

