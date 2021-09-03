Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Geneva Partners LLC

Geneva Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,466 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 24,524 shares during the quarter. Halliburton makes up 2.0% of Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 115,791 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,718 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter worth $228,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 14.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35,703 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 23.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 8,674 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 116,121 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $20.14. The company had a trading volume of 185,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,665,310. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.88 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

HAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BNP Paribas raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. COKER & PALMER raised Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.51.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

