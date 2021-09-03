Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.87

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.87 and traded as high as C$1.90. Hamilton Thorne shares last traded at C$1.87, with a volume of 12,161 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on HTL. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$2.10 to C$2.25 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$2.40 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Pi Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$2.15 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Acumen Capital upped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$2.15 to C$2.40 in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.87. The firm has a market cap of C$263.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.48.

In related news, Director Robert J. Potter purchased 20,000 shares of Hamilton Thorne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,756.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 328,450 shares in the company, valued at C$669,320.67.

About Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL)

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

