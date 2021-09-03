Handshake Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.04 Million (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last week, Handshake has traded up 32.4% against the US dollar. Handshake has a market cap of $141.91 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000675 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,190.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,935.84 or 0.07841739 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.03 or 0.00422448 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $717.17 or 0.01428883 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.29 or 0.00140041 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 49.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.84 or 0.00601382 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $307.68 or 0.00613020 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.82 or 0.00350305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005921 BTC.

About Handshake

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 418,586,052 coins. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

