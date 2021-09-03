Hang Lung Properties Limited Plans Dividend of $0.49 (OTCMKTS:HLPPY)

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) announced a dividend on Friday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.4896 per share on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

Hang Lung Properties stock opened at $12.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Hang Lung Properties has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $14.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on HLPPY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hang Lung Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CLSA raised shares of Hang Lung Properties from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the property leasing business; and development and sale of properties.

