Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer Sells 26,194 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 26,194 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $4,128,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:STAA traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,750. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 374.67 and a beta of 0.94. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $48.54 and a 12 month high of $161.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.95.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $62.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 14.07%. STAAR Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 18.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $4,329,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $1,065,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

