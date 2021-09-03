Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Harte Hanks, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTH)’s share price was down 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.62 and last traded at $6.89. Approximately 16,396 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 8,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Harte Hanks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Harte Hanks

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 2.03.

Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.85). Harte Hanks had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $49.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Harte Hanks, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Harte Hanks Company Profile

Harte-Hanks, Inc engages in the provision of marketing solutions. It specializes in consulting, data analytics, creative services, digital and social media, marketing strategy, marketing technology, and other related services. It supports a range of customers in the field of technology, travel and leisure, entertainment, pharmaceuticals, automotive, finance, and retail.

