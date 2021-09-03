Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) Shares Purchased by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,498 shares during the period. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 8.02% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $16,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 480,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,994,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,364,000 after purchasing an additional 46,333 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,720,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 138,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 15,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,993,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HMOP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.11. 14,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,258. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $42.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.99.

