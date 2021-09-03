Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Shares Acquired by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,259,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624,249 shares during the quarter. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.1% of Rational Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Rational Advisors LLC owned about 4.88% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $51,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 213.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 102.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $362,000.

Shares of HTRB stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.12. 900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,612. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.80. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $42.66.

