Hashgard Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded up 15.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Hashgard has a total market cap of $2.22 million and $388,476.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hashgard coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hashgard has traded up 53.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00061535 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00014369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.29 or 0.00122122 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.42 or 0.00787845 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00046859 BTC.

Hashgard Coin Profile

Hashgard is a coin. Its launch date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io . The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

