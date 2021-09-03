Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HAYW shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Hayward from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Hayward in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Hayward to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Hayward by 654.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hayward by 1,791.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the second quarter valued at $54,000. CNA Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hayward by 10.4% during the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 43,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hayward by 70.4% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HAYW opened at $21.23 on Friday. Hayward has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $26.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.06.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hayward will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

