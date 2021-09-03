Head-To-Head Analysis: Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) & Ascendant Digital Acquisition (NYSE:ACND)

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) and Ascendant Digital Acquisition (NYSE:ACND) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Ceridian HCM and Ascendant Digital Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceridian HCM -6.92% -1.15% -0.36% Ascendant Digital Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ceridian HCM and Ascendant Digital Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceridian HCM 1 4 5 0 2.40 Ascendant Digital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus target price of $106.33, indicating a potential downside of 8.30%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.0% of Ascendant Digital Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Ceridian HCM shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ceridian HCM and Ascendant Digital Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceridian HCM $842.50 million 20.63 -$4.00 million $0.14 828.29 Ascendant Digital Acquisition N/A N/A -$140,000.00 N/A N/A

Ascendant Digital Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ceridian HCM.

Summary

Ascendant Digital Acquisition beats Ceridian HCM on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc. engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels. The Bureau solutions offer payroll and payroll-related services using legacy technology. The company was founded on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

