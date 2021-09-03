Head-To-Head Analysis: Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) versus Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Etsy and Lyft, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Etsy
|0
|2
|16
|0
|2.89
|Lyft
|0
|6
|24
|0
|2.80
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Etsy and Lyft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Etsy
|$1.73 billion
|16.17
|$349.25 million
|$2.69
|81.93
|Lyft
|$2.36 billion
|6.84
|-$1.75 billion
|($4.54)
|-10.62
Etsy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lyft. Lyft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Etsy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Risk & Volatility
Etsy has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lyft has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
87.3% of Etsy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of Lyft shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Etsy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of Lyft shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Etsy and Lyft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Etsy
|22.45%
|73.54%
|18.54%
|Lyft
|-65.35%
|-79.27%
|-27.26%
Summary
Etsy beats Lyft on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.
Etsy Company Profile
Etsy, Inc. engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Lyft Company Profile
Lyft, Inc. engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip. The company was founded by Marcus Cohn, John Zimmer, Rajat Suri, Matt van Horn, and Logan Green in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
