Head to Head Comparison: Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) & Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) and Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Global-e Online and Red Violet, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Global-e Online
|0
|0
|7
|0
|3.00
|Red Violet
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Profitability
This table compares Global-e Online and Red Violet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Global-e Online
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Red Violet
|-4.11%
|-7.36%
|-6.34%
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Global-e Online and Red Violet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Global-e Online
|$136.38 million
|80.88
|$3.91 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Red Violet
|$34.59 million
|10.87
|-$6.81 million
|N/A
|N/A
Global-e Online has higher revenue and earnings than Red Violet.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
28.9% of Global-e Online shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.9% of Red Violet shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Red Violet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Global-e Online beats Red Violet on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.
Global-e Online Company Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.
Red Violet Company Profile
Red Violet, Inc. specializes in data analysis, which provides cloud-based, mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in a variety of industries. Its brands include IDI and Forewarn. The company was founded in August 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.
