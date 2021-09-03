Head-To-Head Review: Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) and Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX)

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) and Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Garrett Motion has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Autoliv and Garrett Motion’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autoliv $7.45 billion 1.04 $186.90 million $3.15 28.06 Garrett Motion $3.03 billion 0.15 $80.00 million $1.05 6.76

Autoliv has higher revenue and earnings than Garrett Motion. Garrett Motion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autoliv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.8% of Autoliv shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.7% of Garrett Motion shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Autoliv shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Garrett Motion shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Autoliv and Garrett Motion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autoliv 6.21% 24.12% 7.33% Garrett Motion 9.11% -11.88% 8.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Autoliv and Garrett Motion, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autoliv 1 12 4 0 2.18 Garrett Motion 0 0 1 0 3.00

Autoliv currently has a consensus target price of $95.20, suggesting a potential upside of 7.70%. Given Autoliv’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Autoliv is more favorable than Garrett Motion.

Summary

Autoliv beats Garrett Motion on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety. The company was founded by Lennart Lindblad in 1953 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion, Inc. provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability. The company was founded on March 14, 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.