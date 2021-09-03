Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Hits New 52-Week High at $137.04

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $137.04 and last traded at $136.93, with a volume of 406756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.70.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.75.

Get Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLV. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 9.2% in the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 5,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.6% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 17,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.