HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) VP Sells $120,250.00 in Stock

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

William Robert Otten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of HealthEquity stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $137,769.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.08. The stock had a trading volume of 7,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,137. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 1,102.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.82 and a twelve month high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $184.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.07 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 3.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 46,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 2.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 223.3% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 486,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,072,000 after buying an additional 335,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 61,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HQY shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, May 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.82.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

