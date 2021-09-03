Hellenic Coin (HNC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $68,787.00

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a total market capitalization of $256.95 million and $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $209.06 or 0.00421091 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005987 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 243.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000538 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars.

