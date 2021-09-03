Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $522.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) will post sales of $522.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Herc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $497.00 million to $548.40 million. Herc reported sales of $456.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Herc will report full-year sales of $1.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Herc.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. Herc had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $490.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Herc from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Herc from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

NYSE:HRI opened at $131.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Herc has a one year low of $34.95 and a one year high of $135.63. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRI. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

