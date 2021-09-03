Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Major Shareholder Allan C. Silber Sells 28,245 Shares

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) major shareholder Allan C. Silber sold 28,245 shares of Heritage Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $59,596.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Allan C. Silber also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Heritage Global alerts:

On Thursday, August 26th, Allan C. Silber sold 29,162 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $62,698.30.

HGBL stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.14. 31,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,673. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.22. Heritage Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $4.20.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter. Heritage Global had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 19.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that Heritage Global Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HGBL shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Global in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Heritage Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Global by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 16,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.