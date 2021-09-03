Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,126,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,490 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.37% of Hess worth $98,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hess by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,579,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,526,956,000 after purchasing an additional 662,329 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Hess by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,458,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,264,000 after purchasing an additional 926,040 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,603,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $324,889,000 after acquiring an additional 171,507 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,530,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,273,000 after acquiring an additional 204,647 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,298,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $233,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Hess in a report on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $733,147.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,845 shares in the company, valued at $12,506,338.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $13,386,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,272,731. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HES opened at $71.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.57. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $91.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.89. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.98 and a beta of 2.22.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.13%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.