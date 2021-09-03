Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 46.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $14.99 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.20.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $174,464.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,247.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 196,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,967.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,631 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,144 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 823.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

