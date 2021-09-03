Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) PT Raised to $20.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.95% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.44.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average of $15.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Justin Hotard sold 44,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $723,179.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,967.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,631 shares of company stock worth $1,142,144 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 40.4% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 110,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 31,882 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 12,991 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,963,000. Oldfield Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 7,355,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,240,000 after buying an additional 720,921 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 54,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

