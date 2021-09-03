Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.000-$11.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $97.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.82. Hibbett Sports has a fifty-two week low of $32.37 and a fifty-two week high of $100.32.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $1.62. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $419.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.34%.

HIBB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.00.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $486,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,700.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.74 per share, with a total value of $197,428.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hibbett Sports stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.25% of Hibbett Sports worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

