Hiblocks Reaches Market Capitalization of $50.42 Million (HIBS)

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Hiblocks has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. Hiblocks has a total market cap of $50.42 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hiblocks coin can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00066454 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.23 or 0.00131532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.87 or 0.00154637 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 69.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,973.02 or 0.07890129 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,424.03 or 1.00138549 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $414.99 or 0.00824140 BTC.

Hiblocks Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. The official website for Hiblocks is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Hiblocks Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiblocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hiblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

