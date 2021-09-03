Highcroft Investments Plc (LON:HCFT) Declares Dividend of GBX 22

Highcroft Investments Plc (LON:HCFT) announced a dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:HCFT opened at GBX 896 ($11.71) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £46.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 856.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 812.72. Highcroft Investments has a 12-month low of GBX 585 ($7.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 897.50 ($11.73).

About Highcroft Investments

Highcroft Investments PLC is a Real Estate Investment Trust with a premium listing on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (Stock Code: HCFT). The group owns a portfolio of commercial properties based in England and Wales. Highcroft aims to deliver sustainable income and capital growth for its shareholders through accretive asset management initiatives and the recycling of capital.

