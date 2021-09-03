Highcroft Investments Plc (LON:HCFT) Declares Dividend of GBX 22

Highcroft Investments Plc (LON:HCFT) announced a dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:HCFT opened at GBX 896 ($11.71) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £46.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 856.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 812.72. Highcroft Investments has a 12-month low of GBX 585 ($7.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 897.50 ($11.73).
About Highcroft Investments
Read More: Quiet Period
Receive News & Ratings for Highcroft Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highcroft Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.