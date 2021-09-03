HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 9,411 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,053,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.41% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $286,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 13,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter.

IWF stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $292.67. The company had a trading volume of 52,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,770. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $280.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.77. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $204.55 and a 12 month high of $292.98.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

