HighTower Advisors LLC Has $108.52 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,219,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,951,818 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.38% of iShares Gold Trust worth $108,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $34.85. 513,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,895,610. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.01. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $37.60.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

