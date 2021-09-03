HighTower Advisors LLC Has $138.49 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,510,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,527 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $138,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,244,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 68,439,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320,606 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,051,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,648 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,661,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,806,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,541 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.79. 23,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,677,424. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.13.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

