HighTower Advisors LLC Has $99.86 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,470,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 207,264 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $99,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $453,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in AT&T by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 51,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 7,826 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 79,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,210,129. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.32. The company has a market capitalization of $195.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.16, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on T shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.16.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

