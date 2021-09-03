HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 16,739 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,562,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,739 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 0.7% of HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $241,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,179,000. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 697.4% during the 2nd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 865,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,999,000 after buying an additional 757,118 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.07. 47,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,818. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.24 and its 200-day moving average is $153.09. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $124.14 and a 52 week high of $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

